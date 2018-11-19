Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ alongside Miss Lawrence to dish the dirt on last night’s episode and she confirmed speculation about the status of her ‘friendship’ with Kandi Burruss.

Clearly after last night’s episode of RHOA, Kandi & Porsha are ‘cordial’ but are NOT friends.

Porsha also reveals that she’s at a loss as to why Kandi is continuing their beef when they agreed to a truce and says the Xscape singer is coming off as “hateful and miserable.”

Videos below…

After watching a clip of Kandi Burruss and her pals discussing some alleged tea about Porsha Williams’ beau, Porsha Williams says Kandi Burruss came off as “hateful and miserable” on #RHOA

During the game Dennis or Menace?, #RHOA Housewife Porsha Williams tries to guess which sound bites are of her squealing about her fiance Dennis McKinley and which belong to some other Housewife.

Andy Cohen asks #RHOA’s Porsha Williams all about her pregnancy and baby-to-be and Porsha Williams says she’s considering naming her daughter Porsha Jr. after her fiance’s suggestion.

During the After Show, #RHOA’s Porsha Williams talks about Kandi Burruss seeming to have dirt on other Housewives’ significant others and suggests that Kandi Burruss’ obsessed with her and her fiance, Dennis McKinley.

On a related note, at the :40 second mark in the video below, Andy asks Porsha this shady question I tweeted last night and someone needs to school him on the proper pronunciation of ATLien.

Fashion critic and actor Miss Lawrence talks about #RHOA star Sheree Whitfield’s She by Sheree fashion line and Miss Lawrence says if he’s seen Kenya Moore’s new baby.

What are your thoughts about Porsha’s appearance on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!”