No Food? No Play! Tamar Braxton Reportedly Bails on Stage Performance After Failed Food Delivery…

Word on the curb is that Tamar Braxton totally bailed in the middle of Snoop Dogg’s stage play.

As previously reported, Braxton teamed up with Snoop for ‘Redemption of a Dogg,’ a musical stage play that featured a ” close look at the struggle one man faces when he’s forced to choose between fame and fortune or faith and family”.

Tamar reportedly refused to complete a performance in Washington, DC earlier this week after a failed food delivery.

Details below…

Tamar totally showed out during the musical’s stop in D.C. last Sunday (Nov. 11), and refused to return to the stage after intermission.

The reality star’s rage wasn’t without cause, in fact, Tamar was apparently upset because she had not been fed!

According to TheJasmineBrand, a friend of Braxton was attempting to deliver the food, but was blocked by security.

A source revealed to the outlet that the “Love & War” singer became hysterical and refused to take the stage to finish out the show.

This isn’t my first rodeo as it pertains to live theater, but I’ve never, ever seen anyone quit over something like this and disappoint their fans this way. She was completely hysterical and totally out of control. She kept screaming, She’s not here for this. Then saying, ‘I’m so sick of this s**t.’ Then she said, ‘you can do this damn show without her,’ again, addressing herself in the third person.

The 15 minute intermission stretched out to well over an hour while the director scrambled to replace Tamar mid-show.

One of the show’s dancers, and “American Idol” finalist LaToya London was forced to sing Braxton’s songs off stage to keep the show rolling while things were wreaking havoc backstage.

Meanwhile, the show’s writer and director Je’Caryous Johnson informed the audience Braxton couldn’t make the final curtain call due to an “emergency”.

[Sidebar: Hunger really is an urgent matter. But I digress…]

Neither Tamar nor Snoop have spoken publicly about the situation.

What are your thoughts about Tamar’s reported meltdown?