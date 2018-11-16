Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade announced the birth of their daughter a few days ago and shared several images of their bundle of joy (click HERE if you missed that).

The NBA guard recently showed off his latest tattoo and proudly introduced his newborn’s name to the world with his new ink.

Details + photos below…

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade welcomed their daughter to the world via surrogate on 11/7 but the bball star revealed he’d already permanently inked her name on his shoulders during a trip to China.

#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave

Wade also shared new images of his 9-day-old daughter as Gabrielle enjoyed his #PaternityLeave.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union is basking in the glow of that instant ‘snapback’ as she showcased her new line for New York & Co.