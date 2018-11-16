“Forever My Lady” – Al B. Sure! Posts Touching Tribute to Kim Porter…

Kim Porter tragically died at age 47 just one day ago (11/15) and her immediate family has been radio silent online.

Singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, the father of Porter’s oldest son, Quincy Brown, hit the net moments ago with a photo tribute.

Details below…

Al B. Sure! honored Kim Porter’s memory on Instagram with the following post.

Al posted a throwback black-and-white photo of he and Porter, captioning the image with a reference to the Jodeci song he produced, “Forever My Lady.” The 1991 smash hit was inspired by the late model and actress.

Al B Sure wrote this classic for Kim Porter when he found out she was pregnant with his son Quincy…Rest In Paradise 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJoCu6FCdo — CJ from 🐣. (@willis_cj) November 15, 2018

The pair dated in the early 1990s and had one son together, Quincy Brown, who Diddy raised as his own.

Porter, Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure!

At this time, no other statements from the respective families have been made. Please continue to send love and light to Porter’s family and friends during this difficult time.