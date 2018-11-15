Earlier this week, fans of Erykah Badu ran with a rumor she was pregnant with child after a video she uploaded to Instagram Tuesday showed her with an expanded waistline.

Welp… Erykah has hilariously responded to the the news.

Details below…

In the clip below which sparked the rumor, Badu can be seen wearing an oversized outfit while striking a few poses in a parking lot, lifting her shirt and rubbing her belly twice.

Several media outlets ran with news that the 47-year-old mother of 3 could possibly be pregnant by her current boyfriend, rapper Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces.

Well earlier today, the “Window Seat” songstress made it clear she is NOT with child, and states she goes through this same rumor every year around this time.

Fam, chill. Ain’t nobody shoot up the club, ok?” Badu clarified. “Why I got to be pregnant every holiday season? 🤣just. Stop. Y’all trying to say I’m fat? Y’all say this sh*t every fall. I just be a little hungrier than usual come late October…Now y’all got us in here arguing over baby names.