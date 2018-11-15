I haven’t been keeping up with VH1’s ‘Friends and Family Hustle’ but apparently there’s been a lot of revelations on the show.

Episode 4 of the new reality series is titled ‘Boss Moms’ and Tiny lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Xscape, Tip makes a tough decision about his Trap Music Museum, and Toya urges her mom to get a job and stay sober.

Monica also revealed news that she’s got career options outside of music. In fact, the hot mom of 3 shares that she’s a mortician!

Details + watch full episode below…

Around the 5:45 minute mark in the episode above, Monica reveals that she’s a Mortician, stating:

“So… I’m a mortician. In addition to being a mom… an entrepreneur… a singer… I work in a funeral home owned by by uncle, Gus Thornhill who is a legendary pillar in our community.”

Wow… I didn’t see that coming! Who knew Monica and Phaedra had so much in common?!

Meanwhile, Tip and Tiny are still teetering back and forth between divorce and forever. In the latest episode, the couple goes on an extended vacation to discuss their options.

When asked if they are reconciling, Tip states:

We had a nice time. We enjoyed each other’s company. Let’s just continue to do that, and inevitably it will lead to the divorce being off the table. I do think the most she and I can do is stay on the same page from day to day. That’s the focus. Today, we are on the same page.