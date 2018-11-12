Rapper Lil Boosie hit the gram recently to share his take on the overuse of photographic filters.

Boosie hilariously states that women online who utilize social media filters begin to believe that they are actually more beautiful than they are in ‘real life,’ stating:

Das a mask… issa cartoon! You do not look like that… that’s a whole different person!

Video below…

They done got in their heads that they look like that! You start seeing something so long you believe it. That’s with social media… that’s with anything. So if you keep seeing your face with glitter on it, and your cheeks poppin out, you really start believe you look like that! B*tch you don’t look like that! C’mon man…

What are your thoughts about Boosie’s assessment?

Boosie is clearly in his feelings about being deceived as he commiserates with a friend over dinner, stating:

Are women overusing social media filters these days?