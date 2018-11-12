Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently shared the good news of their new family member.

The actress, 46, shared several images on social media with the following announcement:

Gabrielle and her NBA hubby, 36, have been basking in the glow of their first child together, who arrived via surrogate on Nov. 7.

Check out a few recent photos of their bundle of joy below…

Dwayne Wade shared the image above on Sunday afternoon, stating:

Thanks for letting daddy watch some football 🏈!! We’re already working together well. #Myhappyplace #AFatherFirst #Beardown

Meanwhile, Gabrielle shared an image where she admits that motherhood isn’t glamorous, but she’s enjoying it nonetheless.

The Wade‘s newborn baby girl is already sharing a lot of sweet father-daughter time. Union shared a shirtless image of the basketball player as he feeds their daughter her bottle.