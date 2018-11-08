Another day, another tax lien.

Kenya Moore reportedly paid Marc Daly’s tax debt back in January 2018 (click HERE if you missed that), but apparently she failed to make sure her account was in the clear.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, who just gave birth to her first child, recently got hit with a federal tax lien for over $150,000!

Details below…

According to The Blast, Kenya Moore is accused of refusing to pay up on a $150,000 tax bill and now the IRS is coming after the reality star.

Moore was hit with a federal tax lien in Georgia on October 12 over unpaid taxes for the year 2016. The IRS says the reality star owes a total of $152,678.36 for the year. The IRS placed the lien against Moore’s Atlanta home, which means if the property is sold off, they get their money before she sees a dime.

For the record, this is not the first time Moore Manor has been hit with a tax lien. The home was scheduled to go up for auction last year prior to Kenya clearing her property tax debt.

As previously reported, Kenya gave birth to a baby girl named Brooklyn on November 4, which coincidentally happened to be the day RHOA premiered their 11th season without Kenya as a peach holding cast member.

Now it’s clear why Kenya was so pressed to be back on the show… but I digress.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s reported tax issues?