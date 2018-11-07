Wait… What?!? Quad Webb-Lunceford Creeped With Mariah Huq’s Sister’s Husband?!?

Word on the curb is that there’s a bone of contention between Married to Medicine’s Mariah Huq & Quad Webb-Lunceford which runs much deeper than jealously.

The former BFF’s crashed and burned shortly after Quad became a fan favorite on the popular reality show, but it seems there’s a much deeper issue that even involves Mariah’s sister and brother in-law.

Details below…

It’s no secret that Quad has had somewhat of a questionable relationship past but now deets are being spilled on the internet streets.

As you know, Quad and her soon to be ex-husband, Dr. Gregory had a tumultuous engagement that resulted in both being arrested for a domestic violence incident prior to the wedding.

Now new tea has leaked that Quad was ALLEGEDLY having an affair with the brother-in-law of the show’s creator and executive producer during her engagement!

AllabouttheTEA reports Quad cheated on her then fianceè, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, with Mariah’s sister’s husband!

“Quad slept with Mariah’s sister’s husband while they were best friends,” a source tells AllabouttheTEA.com. “Quad hates Mariah, because Mariah has her number. Mariah has inside knowledge of the affair, and that makes Quad uncomfortable. She knows that she betrayed not only her husband, but her best friend.”

Mariah’s sister, Lekeeda “Lake” Kelley, reportedly confronted Quad about the affair and according to a police report, Lake ‘pulled up’ on Quad and proceeded to whoop her ass!

“The affair broke Lake’s heart and destroyed her marriage. Lake and her husband went to counseling, then separated for awhile and eventually divorced in 2012. They later resumed living together for their son and that’s when Lake got pregnant again.”

AllAboutTheTea further reports that the affair is what led to the demise of Lake’s marriage.

Questions abound as to how and why Quad and Mariah made amends after such a clear violation. Did Mariah and Lake ever fall out over Mariah’s friendship with Quad? Who ‘leaked’ the police report?

I have so many questions, but I assume this is just a small piece of the ever growing puzzle between these two women.

What are your thoughts about this MESSY family drama revelation?