Did Usher Hook Up With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter?!? (PHOTOS)

Is love in the air for Usher Raymond and Evelyn Lozada’s daughter… or did they merely share a night of fun?

The superstar singer, who has suffered for months through scandalous std lawsuits is now back in full swing with a new love interest… allegedly.

Usher and Shaniece Hairston were spotted getting cozy during Diddy’s 50th birthday bash and word on the curb is that they left the party together!

Details + photographic proof below…

PageSix reported earlier today that Usher is now dating Shanice Hairston and that the pair left Diddy’s party together.

Photos began circulating of the pair, which seemed to substantiate the rumors.

Shaniece is not dating Usher. They were all going to the same destination and just so happened to share a car. They are not dating.

For the record, Evelyn Lozada quickly responded on her daughter’s behalf and states that Shaniece and Usher are NOT dating and that she was merely catching a ride with the superstar… (insert side-eye!)

For the record, Usher, who is still ‘technically’ married to 2nd wife, Grace Miguel, is apparently single again and back on the prowl. The couple released the following statement a few months ago to share the news to the public.

We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

What are your thoughts on Usher’s alleged new love connection?

Believe it? or Nah??