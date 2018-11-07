It’s official. Idris Elba has been named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine.

So what did Elba think when he first heard he’d landed the coveted title?

“Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Check out the cover below and Elba’s reaction.

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon shared good news. Fallon announced People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba, with a video interview that puts his sexiest looks to the test and debuted the official magazine cover.

The British leading man totally embraces his new title in the video below, where he states ‘I’m here to stay, baby!’

We’ve always known Idris was sexy but now he’s got official bragging rights!