A man by the name of Michael Williams, 44, has turned himself in to authorities for the murder of Sutton Tennyson.

As previously reported, Tennyson, the 37-year-old ex-finacè of reality star Angela Simmons, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage at a southwest Atlanta home Saturday, Nov. 3.

Williams turned himself in to police earlier today (Nov 7) to face charges in the death.

Michael Williams turned himself in Atlanta authorities Wednesday afternoon and was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Sutton Tennyson.

Williams’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that his client “will not be making any statements” as he turned himself in.

I was the only reporter there when the man accused of murdering the ex fiancé of reality show star Angela Simmons turned himself in to police. I’m gathering new details for Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/D7sztafPX1 — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) November 7, 2018

Attorney Patterson also has denied his client’s involvement in the murder, stating that his client ‘denies all allegations’ that he shot and killed Sutton Tennyson, Angela’s ex-fiance and father of their child.

This story has taken on a different spin as it was first reported that Tennyson was shot in an alleged ‘home invasion’. Since news of his death hit the net, reports have surfaced that Tennyson & Simmons were involved in a bitter custody dispute over their young son.

PageSix reports that just four days before Tennyson was killed, the ex-couple were in Manhattan Family Court on Oct. 30th.

“It wasn’t lovey dovey, there’s a reason people go to court,” the source said. Tennyson was paying around $1,250 a month in child support, but Simmons — the shoe designer daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run — wanted more money, the source said.

Simmons received temporary custody of Sutton Jr. in July after filing for an order of protection against Tennyson in December 2017, the source said. Simmons had also made domestic violence claims against Tennyson back in December 2017, when the couple split.

Tennyson’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.