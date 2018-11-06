Former Atlanta ‘housewife’ Sheree Whitfield has revealed visuals for her ‘She By Sheree’ joggers collection just in time for Spring/Summer November!

Whitfield failed to deliver her sweatpants by her Spring/Summer September deadline and was even accused of shortchanging her hired hands.

Whatever the case, Sheree is back with new images of her product, shot by famed photographer Derek Blanks.

Check out the photos below…