The Real Housewives of Atlanta has finally returned for it’s 11th season.

Episode 1 is titled, ‘To Love and To Cherish’ and for once we find just about all of our favorite ladies involved with a significant other.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia and Porsha have fallen hard for their new men; Eva has a new ring and a new baby; NeNe prepares to fight alongside Gregg as he begins his battle with cancer; Porsha rallies all the ladies for a trip to Miami to show the Leakes their support.

We learned about Gregg’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, but now we see how things are changing in the Leakes household.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer back on cince de and he’s recovering after having a portion of his colon removed.

While Nene appears strong, it’s clear that the possibility of losing the love of her life has her shook. Gregg even admits that he wrote a letter to be given to Nene if he didn’t make it out of surgery.

Fortunately Nene never had to read Gregg’s note, but their family still has an uphill battle to climb.

Eva the Diva has a peach and a plan…

Eva Marcille has had her baby and she and her man, Michael Sterling are now one big happy family.

Eva throws a bit of shade to her fellow model, Cynthia Bailey, during the family photo shoot as Eva states that there’s about a 20 year difference in their modeling style.

As proof, producers roll the clip of Bailey’s impromptu modeling session in Barcelona.

No more ‘single’ ladies…

Love is certainly in the air and it seems both Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have found a man to call their own.

Porsha is head over heels in love with ‘friend’ turned lover, Dennis McKinnley, while Cynthia is involved in a long distance relationship with Mike Hill, a man she met on the Steve Harvey Show.

Both relationships seem to be moving at an accelerated pace as Porsha has already claimed she’s getting married (while Dennis hadn’t actually popped the question yet). On a related note, Cynthia makes it clear that unlike last season’s ‘rental date,’ her new man is the real deal.

While we only encountered Mr. Hill in facetime conversations during the episode, Bailey even reveals that they’ve already been intimate… several times during their 3 months together. *sigh*

Kandi is thinking of expanding her family so she mentions it during dinner. To her surprise, Riley speaks up and adamantly states that she doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Why? Because Riley has seen Kandi & Todd’s parenting and knows first hand that they both are way too busy for another baby.

Sure, she loves her little brother but clearly there’s some time management issues involved.

As proof of Riley’s assessment, Bravo captures a moment at the ASCAP awards where Kandi her her fellow Xscape members are being honored with the Golden Note award.

Kandi and Todd brought along their toddler and Don Juan, Kandi’s Assistant/Manager, is forced to care for the child while Todd disappears to grab a drink at the bar.

Welp… Riley ‘said what she said’ and it’s clear that Kandi’s oldest may have had a point.

The “DOOR” is open again…

Nene and Porsha have made amends and the proverbial “door” to their friendship is now WIDE OPEN.

The two share a fun moment together at Nene’s SWAGG Boutique, as Porsha reveals she came by to see Nene face to face instead of calling or texting to see if she’s ok.

Porsha tells Nene about her new “friend” but doesn’t reveal too many details. Williams does, however get Nene smiling and enjoying the moment as she lightens up the mood with a twerk fest.

Later, Porsha decides that the girls should all get together to head to Miami in support of Nene. It seems Porsha is now the peace-keper in squad and she makes sure all of the ladies are on board to support Nene.

Porsha even makes a call to Kandi, who dryly states that she’s on board.

Will he put a ring on it?

We’re still getting accustomed to all these new relationships but it seems Porsha is on the fast trek to the altar. In this first episode alone, Porsha and her new boo have committed to each other verbally and even ring shopped.

Now, the former bachelorette is anxiously awaiting the day her love will finally pop the question. Porsha has a “feeling” that their trip to Miami will garner her a ring, especially since Dennis has pulled out out the stops with a private chef and rose petals leading to the bedroom.

Fans are left with a cliff hanger as Dennis pulls out a box… but judging from it’s size, it appears that Porsha may only be gifted a new watch… for now!

What are your thoughts about the premiere episode for RHOA’s 11th season?