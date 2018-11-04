Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancè, Killed In Atlanta…

Very disturbing news hit the net this morning as Sutton Tennyson, who was once engaged to Angela Simmons, was shot and killed Saturday at his SW Atlanta home.

WXIA-TV reported earlier that a man had been shot at his Southwest Atlanta home. At the time of the reports, the victim hadn’t been identified, however it was soon revealed that Sutton Tennyson, was the deceased male.

It appears his death was may have been the result of a home invasion robbery.

Angela and Sutton were once engaged and have a 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr. The couple called off their engagement in 2017.

Simmons hit the net to respond to news of her child’s father’s untimely demise, stating: