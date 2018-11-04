As previously reported, “Ready to Love” is OWNtv’s first venture into ‘dating reality’ and it explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy and successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love.

[READ: OWN: ‘Ready To Love’ Episode 1, Episode 2 (RECAPS + FULL VIDEOS)]

Episode 3 is titled ‘And Then There Were 3’ and the OWNtv synopsis is as follows:

Now that the women of Ready to Love have narrowed down their choices to the final three suitors, it’s the men’s turn to take control. After a series of single, double and group dates, the guys must decide which two ladies will be the first women sent home.

In case you missed it, recap + watch episode #3 below…

Ready to Love is a unique twist on a typical dating show and highlights the male perspective and experiences in the search for true love in Atlanta.

The series is hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and is produced by Will Packer.

The show started with 12 men and 8 women but now the numbers are even tighter as Aaron, Alex and Michael (the 3 remaining men) share time and space with the women selected for the show.

This week, it’s interesting the see how the men narrow down their selections and compartmentalize the women into “fun girls” versus “forever”.

Towards the end of the show, Nephew Tommy meets with the men to discuss their experiences and they are all surprised at how their first choices have changed.

Some of the women have “applied too much pressure” as they come on way too aggressive in their pursuits while others have been ‘misled’ into believing that the man they have chosen are equally interested.

Spoiler alert… the two women who were sent packing are:

Dr. Lexy”.

After being called out about wearing too much make-up and weave, it seems that Dr. Lexi couldn’t make a connection with any of the 3 remaining men.

While she’s been open with toning down her glammed up persona, the men all agree that she’s a bit too much.

Lexi admits that she’s been working on making sure her ‘presence doesn’t over power her personality’ but her short time on the show wasn’t enough to get her to where she needed to be.

Lexi gets the bad news from Michael, who tells her she’s a beautiful, strong woman but then men feel she’s not ready for love.

Christina.

Alex is given the task of telling Christina she’s out. Apparently the men all agree that while Christina is a cool chick, they all feel like she’s “one of the homies’ who they can talk sports with.

Christina failed to make a love connection and apparently there’s no attraction involved so all 3 men agree she’s got to go.

Nevertheless, there are 6 remaining women who now have an opportunity to land one of the 3 men.

Shanta has her sights on Alex, Melinda is still feening for Aaron while Michael seems to have his pick of the lot.

It will be interesting to see who actually makes it to the the end.

What are your thoughts about episode 3 of ‘Ready to Love’?