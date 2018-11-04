OPEN POST: R.I.P. Madea! Tyler Perry Killing Off Beloved Character in 2019…

Movie mogul Tyler Perry recently declared that Madea, the hot-tempered, gun-toting, acid-tongued grandmother with the unorthodox speech patterns, will kick the bucket in 2019 and broken-hearted Madea fans are feeling ‘somekindaway’!

Perry, 49, revealed a few days ago that he’s killing off the iconic character next year, nearly two decades after introducing the outspoken motherly figure to fans.

“This is it,” Perry told host Bevy Smith Monday on her SiriusXM radio show, “Bevelations.” “It’s time for me to kill that old (expletive). I’m tired!”

Madea will make a few final cameos but based on Perry’s admission, it may be the profane matriarch’s final trek across our screens.

“We’re gonna say goodbye in (2019),” Perry said.

Perry, who has portrayed Madea since ’99 when she debuted onstage during, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” surmises that the character has run it’s course, stating: “I just don’t want to be her age, playing her.”

Whatever the case, Perry will don his Madea wig in a farewell stage tour and in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral,” which hits theatres March 1, 2019.

A joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as MADEA and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets.

Meanwhile, Madea is still living her best life and was recently spotted dressed up as ‘dead pool’ for Halloween 2018.

What are your thoughts about Madea being killed off in 2019?