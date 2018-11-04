Issa Girl! Kenya Moore Delivers Daughter On #RHOA Premiere Date…

If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us 🙏🏾 #babydaly #weloveyou #prayers

Ex Atlanta ‘housewife’ Kenya Moore shared the image above yesterday as she sat in a hospital bed awaiting delivery of her first child, stating:

Well Kenya’s scheduled delivery went off without a hitch as she’s reportedly given birth to a baby girl named ‘Brooklyn Doris Daly’.

Details below…

Word on the curb has been for quite some time that Kenya would schedule to induce labor on or around November 4, 2018, the date of the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a dig to them snatching her peach.

Well apparently she got what she paid for and contacted People magazine to exclusively reveal she’s doing well and “Brooklyn is very alert and active,” weighing in at 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

Moore’s good friend former RHOA producer Carlos King was among the first to offer his congratulations on social media:

Moore also told the magazine that she chose the name “Brooklyn” because it signifies where she met her life partner, Mark Daly. She also honored her Grandmother by giving her daugther the name “Doris” as her middle name.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season premieres tonight (November 4th) at 8pm EST on Bravo. Kenya Moore is no longer a cast member, but I’m sure she’ll be rooting her tv friends on with baby Brooklyn by her side.