WATCH: Oprah Winfrey’s Explosive Speech For Stacey Abrams… (FULL VIDEO)

Now THIS is a picture of inspiration and Black excellence!

Oprah Winfrey posed with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms during a campaign rally yesterday (11/1) in in Marietta, Georgia (a Republican-leaning suburb of Atlanta).

Abrams is locked in a tight race with Republican Brian Kemp as she tries to become the nation’s first black female governor and Winfrey even went door to door yesterday to campaign on her behalf (click HERE if you missed that).

The media mogul urged voters to make history by backing Stacey Abrams in next week’s election.

For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family. You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams when you don’t vote.

In the rousing 15+ minute speech, Winfrey shared the story of Otis Moss Sr., who walked 18 miles to vote in an election but was told he was too late to cast his ballot. Moss died before he was able to finally vote in the next election.

Oprah also praised Adams as a “change-maker” who represents the values of ALL Georgians. The media mogul, who rarely makes political endorsements, stated she believed in Abrams so much that she tracked down her cell phone number and called Abrams to say she wanted to offer assistance in the final days of the campaign.

I paid to come here myself, and I approved this message I am here today because Stacey Abrams cares about the things that matter.

The Georgia governor’s race is one of the most closely watched campaigns in the nation and is attracting top surrogates from both parties in the final days before the election.

In addition to Oprah’s visit on behalf of Abrams, former President Barack Obama is in town to lend his support for Abrams’ campaign today. Abrams opponent, Republican Brian Kemp is bringing Mike Pence and Donald Trump to town on his behalf.

Election day is November 6th but so far, over 1.5 million Georgians have cast ballots in early voting, which ends today (Nov. 2nd).

