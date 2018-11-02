Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Reportedly Headed To ‘Marriage Bootcamp’…

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera always look happy and in love on social media, but they are reportedly seeking help with their marriage.

The on again/off again ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ couple have publicly faced tough times in their relationship with Rivera even separating from her husband for a short time.

The Flockas ‘made up’ on television and seem to be making amends, however the rumor mill is often buzzing about Waka’s wondering eye.

Whatever the case, Tammy and Waka hope to fix their marriage by taking their problems to yet another reality show.

TheJasmineBRAND reports that the couple will join the growing list of celebrities who seek help on WEtv’s ‘Marriage Bootcamp’.

The series is allegedly planning a ‘Love & Hip Hop edition’ of the show with Rivera and Waka set to be joined by the likes of Soulja Boy and Nia Riley; Lil’ Mo and her husband Karl Dargan; and Jessica Dime and her fiancé Shawne Williams.

Sources tell us that next season, the hit series cast will only feature couples from the Love & Hip Hop franchise. The franchise includes the original Love & Hip Hop (in NYC), Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Love & Hip Hop: Miami. We hear that couples will likely include two reality stars that are married, in relationships, have broken up, etc. We’re also told that they’ve

already allegedly filmed and wrapped production on the show.

What are your thoughts about Waka & Tammy allegedly filming ‘Marriage Bootcamp’?