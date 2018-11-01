Oprah Winfrey In Atlanta Knocking on Doors For Stacey Abrams… (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey is hitting the campaign trail for what might be the nation’s first Black Female governor.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams is facing a tough race, but she’s got some big names backing her in the challenge to take over Georgia, which is a traditionally red state.

The media mogul is in town today and was recently spotted going door to door in an Atlanta area neighborhood on behalf of Abrams.

Video below…

In addition to hitting the pavement, Oprah is also participating in two Town Hall meetings for Abrams today where they will discuss the critical value of women in leadership and what is at stake for our communities in the election.

Former President Barack Obama will also be in town tomorrow rallying with Abrams and other Democrats at Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College.

It’s a crucial race and both Obama and Oprah are in town to stress the importance of voting.

Election day is November 6th, however early voting is still available to Georgia voters through Friday, November 2nd.

CLICK HERE to find your nearest polling place.

