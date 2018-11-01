A couple in Missouri thought it would be a great idea to rock blackface as Beyoncè and Jay-Z but now at least one of them has lost their job.

The caucasian woman darkened her skin while her male counterpart did the same and also added exaggerated pink lips.

Needless to say, it didn’t end well for the couple as the women in the photo is no longer employed because of her costume.

Shelbi Elliott-Heenan proudly posted her Halloween 2018 on Facebook, purporting to be Beyoncè and Jay-Z, but quickly faced backlash when the photo went viral.

Saint Luke’s Health System, where Elliott-Heenan worked, released a statement about the matter, announcing the nurse no longer works there.

“On Monday afternoon, Saint Luke’s Health System became aware of a Saint Luke’s East Hospital employee who posted photos on personal social media accounts of her and another individual dressed in blackface for what appears to be a Halloween event. This information was shared with appropriate health system personnel and an investigation was initiated immediately. While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee. Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organization and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same.”

For the record, the man in the photo has been identified as Jasmond Heenan, Elliott-Heenan’s husband. No word yet on if he suffered the same fate has his wife.

Halloween is typically the time when many closeted racists make their presence felt by their choice of attire. Blackface has historically been used to perpetuate negative stereotypes of African Americans.

