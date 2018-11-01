Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Todd Tucker joined their young son Ace to fight crime for Halloween 2018.

The Tuckers all donned superhero costumes, with Kandi portraying Wonder Woman Bat Girl, while Todd was Robin to Ace’s Batman.

Several celebs chose a family theme. Ciara & Russell payed a visit to Wakanda, Kevin Hart’s clan chose the Minions, The Kardashian’s went as ‘Victoria Secret’ angels, while Fabulous and Emily B went futuristic as The Jetsons.

Check out a few costumes of your favs below…

The Harts transformed to Minions.

It’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ for The Wilsons

Fabulous & Emily B’s family are ‘The Jetsons’

Beyonce & Jay-Z are Olympians

Queen B as Flo-Jo…

The Buddens are the Incredibles!

Kardashian’s all chose to disrobe as Victoria Secret ‘Angels’

Lala as Silver Sable

Rihanna went ‘ghoulish’ in London.

Christina Milian’s Hello Kitty (P*ssy Galore) costume.

What do you think of this selection of Halloween attire?