Gabrielle Union decided to channel her inner white chick for Halloween but not without a bit of backlash.

Union dressed up as rocker Gwen Stefani as she celebrated her 46th birthday with a ’90s-themed bday bash and in doing so, she was unfairly criticized by a slew of racist social media users who claim her costume was a form of cultural appropriation and reverse racism.

While many felt that Union’s Gwen Stefani costume (which was from her 90s No Doubt era) was a hit, BET uncovered a few racist Twitter users who were apparently up in arms that Union decided to rock a blonde wig for Halloween.

Some outlandish claims, sparked by NBC’s recent removal of Megan Kelly after her controversial comments on blackface, even insisted that acceptance of Union’s costume was a “double standard”.

Another user claimed that Union’s Blonde wig was too close to “white face” to ignore:

White hair wig, close enough to White face #DoubleStandard. If you don’t want Black face do not and I repeat do not do White face! — chelchel (@chelchelnic) October 28, 2018

The backlash didn’t seem to phase Gabrielle Union as she partied the night away amongst her celebrity friends, which included a surprise performance by Lil Kim.