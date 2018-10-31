Monica Partners With Cricket Wireless To Give Scholarships to Inner City Students…

Singer Monica made a surprise visit to The Gathering Spot to make a special announcement recently.

Cricket Wireless made a $125,000 donation to the Atlanta Music Project (AMP). The gift will go toward giving 100 students full scholarships to participate in the organization’s newly launched All Star Youth Orchestra & Choir.

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artist, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Monica was inspired to be a part of the event and support the kids because of her passion for arts and music education.

The big news was announced during an event at The Gathering Spot where Atlanta’s own Grammy Award winning artist Monica joined AMP’s student musicians for a special performance of her hit song, “Angel of Mine.”

Founded in 2010, the Atlanta Music Project (AMP) provides intensive, tuition-free music education for underserved youth right in their neighborhood. This year, AMP launched the All-Star Youth Orchestra & Choir, a first-of-its-kind initiative for Atlanta, to bring together the finest young musical talent from the city’s south and west side neighborhoods to train in classical ensembles.

The orchestra and choir are made up of middle- and high-school-age students. AMP believes the pursuit of musical excellence leads to the development of confidence, creativity and ambition, thus sparking positive social change in the individuals and the communities they serve.



Students celebrate the big news.

John Dwyer, President of AT&T Prepaid Wireless Portfolio, including Cricket Wireless states:

“Cricket Wireless calls Atlanta home. The Atlanta Music Project is a phenomenal non-profit organization that helps local students experience music in a whole new way. We’re thrilled to support their mission. AMP’s programs are producing confident and capable young men and women who will become the next generation of leaders making contributions to their communities. Helping expand AMP’s reach to even more students in Atlanta is something we’re extremely honored to be part of.”

Salute to Monica for her involvement in such a great cause!