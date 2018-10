Introducing Phoni Braxton!

Beyoncè introduced her new alter ego online recently as she payed homage to the legendary Toni Braxton for Halloween 2018. She also thanked Braxton for her contribution to the culture, stating:

Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.

Check out a side by side comparison of Beyonce’s Toni Braxton look below…

What are your thoughts about Beyonce’s Toni Braxton costume?

Was it a hit? or a Miss?

[Sidebar: I would love to hear Beyonce’s version of “Another Sad Love Song”… but I digress.]