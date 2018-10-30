RECAP: Ready To Love Season 1, Episode 2 “First Dates” + Watch Full Video…

OwnTV’s ‘Ready To Love’ aired it’s 2nd episode this past weekend and it seems the dating options have dwindled.

Last week we started out 8 men and 12 women but by the end of the show, the women were forced to chose only 5 of those 8 to remain.

[READ: ‘Ready To Love’ Tackles Atlanta’s Dating Scene (Episode 1)]

OWNtv synopsis:

The women begin staking their claims as the competition heats up. Meanwhile, the five remaining men choose which of the 12 remaining women to ask on dates—with some going better than others. At the end of the week, two more men will be sent packing by the ladies, who still hold all the power (for now).

In case you missed it, read recap + full video below…

Michael, Kebba, Aaron & Alex were among the chosen ones, but we were left with somewhat of a cliffhanger on who would be leaving: Pastor Chris, Darnell, Paco or Deven? (click HERE if you missed that).

Well it seems Pastor Chris got the magic ticket, while Darnell, Paco and Deven were all sent packing.

This week, the five remaining men choose which of the 12 remaining women to ask on dates, with some going better than others. Let’s focus on the men since there are less of them.

Pastor Chris, 49, has been saved and while his connection was initially with Stormy, he has to play the game and mingle with everyone. His first date is with Melinda (45), where he reveals quite a bit of intimate revelations.

Pastor Chris shares that it’s easy to find women in Atlanta, but most are either too self-sufficient or not enough. Specifically, Pastor Chris says he’s encountered women who have everything and simply want sex with no commitment or younger women who are seeking sugar daddies in exchange for sex.

Chris admits that would be great for most men, however he’s having a bit of an issue since he’s chosen to avoid pre-marital sex.

But wait… Pastor Chris admits he’s no saint! In fact, it’s revealed that he was in a lengthy relationship with a woman who was “in the process of getting a divorce” but chose to return to her husband… in other words he was a side piece to a married woman, but I digress.

Nevertheless, he’s now chosen to look for love in a different way, which is why he chose to participate in the show.

Michael (sexy beard), 39 just exudes masculinity and it seems he has his eyes on Shatava as his FIRST first date. There’s a lot of flirty innuendo between the two. Shatava says he’s looking for a hero, while Michael seems to be looking for a bit of sexual energy.

Michael also shares time on a group date with Dr. Lexi, Ashlee and Melinda and he’s joined by Aaron (aka Mr. 6-pack).

Michael admits in a confessional that Lexi’s makeup is a turn off and coincidentally, Lexi reveals that she simply uses her hair and makeup as an expression of herself.

Ashlee, 31 is the most transparent thus far as she tears up explaining how she was a side chick. In a moment of honesty, she states that she now wants her own man and that she will be alone for the rest of her life before settling for bs again.

Michael also reveals a bit about his spiritual background. He follows an African belief system known as IFA (click HERE to learn more about that).

Kebba, 37 goes out on a first date with Christina, 32. When Christina reveals she doesn’t drink alcohol, Kebba admits that he doesn’t trust anyone who doesn’t drink.

He then proceeds to drink enough for the both of them and spills all of his insecurities. First, Kebba claims he doesn’t do PDA (Public Displays of Affection), in fact, the only time that he’ll “touch” a woman is in bed.

But wait… that’s not all, it seems that Kebba also has some of the qualities that got Devan eliminated… i.e. he talks incessantly about himself and his business.

According to his title strip, Kebba is a marketing manager, however he name drops quite a bit and says he’s also a rapper.

Red flag?!? Ummm… yeah!!! But then again, in Atlanta everyone is a rapper, producer, model, actor/actress, influencer and/or blogger.

Hell… who has a real job anymore? But again… I digress.

At the end of the week, two more men are sent packing by the ladies, who still hold all the power for now.

Mike, Alexx and Aaron are safe for now while Pastor Chris and Kebba got the boot.

Next week, the men will be choosing who to eliminate.

What are your thoughts about Episode #2 of Ready To Love?