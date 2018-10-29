WTF?!? Suspicious Package Addressed to CNN Intercepted At Atlanta Post Office…

The FBI is currently investigating a suspicious package addressed to Atlanta’s CNN Center.

Just before 9:40 a.m. this morning (Oct 29), Atlanta police responded to the post office branch on 400 Pryor Street after learning about the package.

The post office was evacuated and surround streets were closed to traffic.

According to the AJC, officials closed Pryor Street and Central Avenue between Rawson and Fulton streets as the FBI’s bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collected evidence and processed the scene.

UPDATE: Putting robot away and clearing scene – Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted at #Atlanta post office – https://t.co/SNNoeqK9i8 pic.twitter.com/nG8jStk6wN — John Spink (@johnjspink) October 29, 2018

According to department spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty, the suspicious package was addressed to the CNN Center in Atlanta is similar in appearance to those mailed last week to more than a dozen prominent Democrats.

The FBI also mentioned the similarities in a tweet sent just moments ago: