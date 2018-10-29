Ciara enlists the help of Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms as she pays homage to her hometown of Atlanta in her new music video.

The superstar hit the streets of the “A” with a pep rally for “Dose,” the follow up ‘Level Up,’ which became a social media sensation.

CiCi totally shut down Edgewood Avenue Downtown for the initially pep rally but takes the official video into the gym of Brandon Hall High in Sandy Springs.

The 32-year-old hot mom thanked Mayor Bottoms in an Instagram post stating:

It was a huge honor to have the Mayor of Atlanta @KeishaBottoms join me at the Pep Rally in my Dose Video! She is truly A Groundbreaking Woman!

