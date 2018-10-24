Monica Brown is picture perfect in birthday photos shot by famed photographer Derek Blanks.

The starlit turns 38 years young today and is entering her new season with a brand new television venture alongside friends, T.I., Tiny, LeToya Luckett & Toya Wright.

Brown’s reality show endeavor recently caused quite a bit of speculation regarding the status of her marriage to NBA Baller Shannon Brown as he was noticeably absent in family scenes.

[READ: In Case You Missed It: T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle Episode 1 (FULL VIDEO)]

However Mo shut all the chitter-chatter down with a single picture.

Details below…

Monica shared the image above in honor of her 38th birthday with the following caption:

God is My Judge… I am Me… He created Me in his image…. #STILLme #STILLstanding sometimes sitting 🤫 #Thisis38

It appears Shannon’s absence is his preference when it comes to Monica’s new reality show venture, which includes all of her children and a few extended family members.

Shannon was clearly not a part of Mo’s contract.

I think it’s a smart move to keep your marriage matters off of television. When relationships are up for public consumption, they often fold under the pressure.

It’s not called the ‘reality show curse’ for nothing. But I digress.

Happy Birthday Mo!! I look forward to seeing you in the upcoming weeks on ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ which air Mondays at 9pm EST on VH1.

CLICK HERE to watch the premiere episode.

What are your thoughts about Monica’s birthday posts?