The cast of TVOne’s “Ricky Smiley For Real” played host to a pre-screener for the 5th season of the popular docu-series in Atlanta last night.

The event, which was held at Regal AME Theatre in Atlantic Station included a screening and q&a with cast members Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Da Brat, Gary with da Tea and Juicy hosted by Willie Moore, Jr.

Attendees included: Eva Marcille (Sterling), Syleena Johnson, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Trina Braxton, Rashan Ali, Genise Shelton, Kevin Ross, Nicci Gilbert, Lisa Wu, Scotty ATL, Tamika Scott and more.

Photos + video below…

Rickey Smiley

Sister Circle Hosts: Rashan Ali, Syleena Johnson, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Trina Braxton

Lisa Wu (Where she been?)

RHOA Eva Marcille (Sterling)

Tamika Scott of Xscape

cast q&a: Tommy Moore Jr., Rickey Smiley, Miss Juicy, DaBrat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea

Nicci Gilbert

Scotty ATL

Genise Shelton (Married To Medicine)

DaBrat

Headkrack

This season the show captures Rickey Smiley navigating the ups and downs of his professional demands while adapting to new additions in his household, and juggling the growing pains of his young adult children. Various health topics and relationship matters will also be revealed throughout the season.

Season five of the hit franchise RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL returns to TV One with more fun, family drama and life challenges on Tuesday, October 30th at 8 p.m./7C.