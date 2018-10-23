In Case You Missed It: T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Episode 1 ‘Atlanta’s First Families’ (RECAP + FULL VIDEO)

T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle premiered last night and apparently the couple has decided to be a bit transparent about their relationship issues.

As previously reported, T.I. and Tiny are joined on their ‘Family Hustle’ spin off with celebrity friends, Monica Brown, Toya Wright and LeToya Luckett, and if the premiere episode is any indication, there’s a lot of tension in the Harris household.

In case you missed it, full first episode + recap below…

It’s hard to ignore the obvious so T.I. and Tiny waste no time tackling reports of their on again/off again relationship. The divorce is apparently off, but the couple is still reeling from Tip’s most recent social media cheating scandal.

[FLASHBACK: T.I. Caught on Creepin’ With Greenleaf Actress… (VIDEO)]

Tip is still physically present in the marriage, however he claims during a discussion with close friends comedians Lil Duval and K. Dubb, that he will only be with his wife forever if he can be allowed to “be himself”… whatever that means.

It seems that T.I. is clearly going to “do him” while still being legally married to Tameka and if she loves it… then I guess we can watch it all on tv.

Hence the change in dynamics with the cast.

Tameka now has a few girl friends as a support system. Monica Brown, who is going through her own issues with her NBA baller husband Shannon; Toya Wright, who is twice divorced and now a baby mom to her new love; and LeToya Luckett, who is expecting her first child with her 2nd husband.

Sounds like a the real housewives of college park to me… but you know I’m totally here for it!

We learn a lot in the first episode. For example, Monica’s mother and step father reside in her home, I presume to take care of her young kids while she’s on the road.

Monica is an O.G. and she provides a lot of wisdom to Tameka when it comes to how to stay strong in the midst of a storm. She also admits that she’s offered advice to Toya Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter about being a rap star’s girlfriend.

Clearly Toya is torn because she doesn’t want Reginae to follow her footsteps. As the former child bride of Lil Wayne, Toya has been more of a friend to Reginae than a mom.

Toya had Reginae when she was 15 so they kind of grew up together. Now she’s faced with attempting to break the generational relationship curses that often bind a mother and daughter.

LeToya Luckett seems to be the odd (wo)man out in the group. While it’s clear she’s close with Monica, her relationship with Tiny and Toya seems a bit superficial.

She invites the crew over to her new Atlanta home to meet her husband and T.I. dodges the invite…. we find out later that LeToya and T.I. have a history, which apparently will be cause for concern at some point.

Interesting.

For the record, I wasn’t expecting much of this reboot but I actually like the fact that my favorite Atlanta socialites are all linked up.

I will definitely be tuning in this season.

What are your thoughts about the premiere episode of T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family circle?