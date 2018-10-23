Earlier this year, the on-campus advisor to Fort Valley State University’s AKA chapter was accused of running a prostitution ring on campus.

48-year-old Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, who at the time of the scandal also worked as the executive assistant to the historically black university's president, allegedly used her position to supply women to clients, reportedly so they could save money for their sorority fees.

The GBI has been investigating this scandal for months and Johnson has now been indicted. Warrants have also been issued for the men johns involved.



At a press conference held Friday, October 19, 2018, Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke announced charges against Alecia Johnson and six men.

The 6 men, which include several high profile figures in the FVSU community, are listed as:

Charles Jones, 57, of Fort Valley, a former attorney for Fort Valley State who held multiple roles at FVSU. (Before his abrupt resignation during the scandal, he served in positions that included Director of the Public Service Center, Chief Legal Officer and Director of Government Relations.)

Ernest Harvey, 47, of Fort Valley, an assistant principal in charge of discipline at Huntington Middle School in Houston County.

Kenneth Howard, 56, of Fort Valley, the city manager of Hinesville.

Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Fort Valley.

Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins.

Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, the vice chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and a local pastor and mortician.

Cooke says all the men were clients of a prostitution ring that was run on campus between 2017 and earlier this year; each is charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from acts alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Alecia Johnson, the alleged mastermind of the pimping scandal, was charged with six counts of pimping for providing the students to the men charged and six counts of prostitution over her allegedly performing sex acts for money and gifts.

In addition, Johnson was also charged with conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft on allegations she conspired to take a student’s scholarship money in October 2015.