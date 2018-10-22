SNEAK PEEK!!! OwnTV Hits Atlanta With ‘Ready To Love’ Dating Reality Show… (PREMIERE EPISODE)

Another day, another dating reality show hits the airwaves.

Producer Will Packer has partnered with the Oprah Winfrey Network to provide a different spin on regular dating shows. Hosted by Tommy Miles (Nephew Tommy), the show brings together 12 men and 8 women to tackle the Atlanta’s well-known dating problems.

Check out a sneak peek of the FULL first episode below…

Synopsis:

Tired of the superficial Atlanta dating scene, 20 high-caliber singles meet up to begin their search for real love. By the end of the first night, the women will have to decide which men show the most promise and which three aren’t yet ready to love.

It looks pretty interesting. I’ll certainly be tuning in to this one! Especially since Packer says he used REAL people who are looking for REAL love in Atlanta.

In the video above, Will Packer and Nephew Tommy explained the concept below and share how they feel ‘Ready To Love’ will be much different than other reality based dating shows.

The show will air on OWNtv Saturdays at 10pm.

What are your thoughts about “Ready To Love”?