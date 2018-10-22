Introducing Vanilla Spice! Dancehall star Spice got tongues wagging today after she debuted her caucasion inspired new look.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, totally scrubbed her Instagram account today leaving only the image above of her with totally bleached skin rocking a blonde wig.

Many were outraged but apparently there’s a method behind her madness.

Details below…

Spice struck a lot of nerves by totally changing her skin tone in a matter of weeks but it was apparently all a stunt

The entertainer posted a shocking image of herself with super light skin along with a message about her new mixtape but no one noticed her singing — it’s all about her white face.

Rumors began to swirl that Spice had bleached her skin and the free press was all she needed to promote a track on the mixtape called “Black Hypocrisy”…

Colorism exists. That’s a fact. And Spice’s stunt seems to be aimed at addressing how Black people demean each other for their dark skin and also demean the one’s who choose to change it.

Interesting.