Introducing Vanilla Spice! Dancehall star Spice got tongues wagging today after she debuted her caucasion inspired new look.
The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, totally scrubbed her Instagram account today leaving only the image above of her with totally bleached skin rocking a blonde wig.
Many were outraged but apparently there’s a method behind her madness.
Details below…
Spice struck a lot of nerves by totally changing her skin tone in a matter of weeks but it was apparently all a stunt
The entertainer posted a shocking image of herself with super light skin along with a message about her new mixtape but no one noticed her singing — it’s all about her white face.
Rumors began to swirl that Spice had bleached her skin and the free press was all she needed to promote a track on the mixtape called “Black Hypocrisy”…
Yesssss 😄😄😄@spiceofficial 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I saw what you did there, just Brilliant! Oh the #BlackHypocrisy
….Call it out 👑 Spice! #Jamaica #Dancehall #Beauty pic.twitter.com/xn9Z5bbbSS
— TWill👑💋🇯🇲🙌🏾 (@TWill876) October 22, 2018
Colorism exists. That’s a fact. And Spice’s stunt seems to be aimed at addressing how Black people demean each other for their dark skin and also demean the one’s who choose to change it.
Interesting.