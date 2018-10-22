FIRST LOOK: VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle”… (Cast Photos + Extended Trailer)

T.I. and Tiny return to television screens this week with an expanded cast that includes several of their close friends and family members.

According to VH1’s latest press release, much has changed since they left the airwaves more than a year ago with their wildly successful “T.I. & Tiny’s Family Hustle.”

The couple returns with “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” which will showcase everything from complicated marriages and young love, to health scares and past baggage, to Tip and Tiny working to keep their family together.

Met the cast + check out an extended “first look” at the new series below…

Not only is hip hop’s favorite family back and on their grind, but they are bringing Atlanta’s biggest stars. In addition to T.I. & Tiny, the official cast includes:

Monica Brown is a multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning artist and singer with sales of over 25 million as well as an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Monica will be featured in the show balancing marriage and motherhood while returning to the studio for the first time to create new music.

Antonia “Toya” Wright – New York Times best-selling author and Atlanta socialite. Toya is the proud mother of two girls, Reginae Carter and Reign Rushing, and the longtime best friend of Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The New Orleans native came into the public eye as the young bride of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, but the couple divorced in 2006.

Viewers once enjoyed the hijinks and powerful friendship of Tiny and Toya on their spin-off of the same name. Now the duo is together again making moves as they care for their families.

Letoya Luckett – Best known as a founding member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child, Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter is now expecting her first child with newlywed husband, Tommicus “Tommi” Walker. She has also ventured into acting and has made quite an impact, appearing on OWNtv’s “Greenleaf” and in recurring roles on FOX’s “Rosewood” and HBO’s “Ballers.”

Zonnique Pullins, singer, actress, model and eldest daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris and step-daughter of Tip “T.I.” Harris and Reginae Carter, daughter of Antonia “Toya” Wright and hip hop icon Lil’ Wayne will also appear as regular cast members.

With exciting lives and high stakes careers, this group of loyal friends will support each other as they navigate the complex terrain of juggling family while building their empires.

What are your thoughts about the extended ‘first look’ trailer?

T.I. & Tiny’s Family Hustle” premieres tonight (Oct. 22) at 9/8c on VH1.

PHOTOS: VH1