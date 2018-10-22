Baby Bump Watch: Ex ‘Housewife’ Kenya Moore Hosts Lavish Enchanted Baby Shower… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kenya Moore may have been booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s on a mission to prove she’s still tv worthy.

The former ‘housewife’ who is approaching her 15th month final days of pregnancy, recently played host to an enchanted baby shower which was held at The Historic Academy of Medicine at Georgia Tech this past weekend (October 20).

I have to say, it was interesting to see the final product of Kenya’s imagination.

[FLASHBACK: AWKWARD! Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Bump Heads Over Baby Shower Details… (VIDEO)]

Attendees included several of Kenya’s former RHOA co-workers (Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss) and a slew of Atlanta-based reality stars you’ve probably never seen Kenya speak to before like Giselle Bryant (RHOP), Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Heavenly (Married to Medicine) and more.

Photos + video from Kenya’s enchanted baby shower below…

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Giselle Bryant, Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton

Kandi Burruss

Cynthia Bailey & Giselle Bryant

Toya Bush Harris

Dr. Heavenly

Miss Lawrence

Claudia Jordan flew in to support her ‘friend’

Kenya also shared words of thanks to her core group of supporters which included her family members (Aunt Lori & Chef Che Moore) and friends (Cynthia Bailey & Brandon DeShazar)…

[Sidebar: It’s interesting that Marc Daly wasn’t in Kenya’s group of ‘riders’. Maybe he had a plane to catch…]

Noticeably absent? Nene Leakes. Apparently Kenya deleted her phone number while texting Andy begging for her peach back…

But I digress.

[Shout out to BingeworthyTV for the exclusive peek inside of Kenya’s event.]



VIDEO: Inside Kenya Moore’s Fairytale Baby Shower #RHOA

All in all, Kenya threw an amazing baby shower filled with free food and lots of good company. I’m sure the WHOLE Atlanta thanks her for giving them yet another reason to dress up for photo ops.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s fairy-tale themed baby shower?

Photos via Instagram