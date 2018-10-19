RHOA Season 11 Sneak Peek: New Peach Holders Eva Marcille & Shamari Devoe Introduced + Door is Opened for Nene Leakes & Porsha William’s Friendship… (VIDEOS)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is teasing the upcoming 11th season with some new ‘sneak peek’ trailers.

[READ: ‘Welcome to Atlanta B*tch!’ Meet the Official Cast of #RHOA Season 11 (PHOTOS + TRAILER)]

In the newly released teasers, we are introduced to ‘newbies’ Shamari Devoe and Eva Marcille. We also find that Nene Leakes has officially retracted her ‘door is closed’ statement and is enjoying some quality time with her friend Porsha Williams.

Videos below…



VIDEO: Meet Eva Marcille’s growing family…

Notable quatable: “The difference between Cynthia and I’s modeling style I think is about 20 years.”~ Eva Marcille



VIDEO: Shamari Devoe Introduces Herself & Shares What to Expect on Season 11



VIDEO: The Door Is Open On NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams’ Friendship (Season 11, Episode 1)



BONUS FOOTAGE: Hilarious!!! Nene Leakes Reads Shady Fan Submitted Tag Lines…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season premieres November 4th at 8/7c on Bravo!