Nene Leakes’ 28 year-old son Bryson Bryant, is being publicly dragged by one of his baby mamas.

Word on the curb is that Symone Davis, who reportedly has a 1-year old son by the reality star’s son, is claiming that he’s a deadbeat and she hasn’t received child support… and she blames Nene for it all.

Symone Davis, Bryson’s newest baby mama has been reaching out to blawgs for a while now but she finally got one to bite.

RadarOnline reported this morning that they “spoke exclusively to Symone Davis, who claims she has a 1-year-old son with Bryant” and proceed to quote the woman about her struggles obtaining her child support.

Radar has confirmed with the Division of Child Support Services in Canton, Georgia, that Davis filed documents on May 5 requesting that Bryant, 29, pay child support for their son Blaze Kai Davis.

“He’s been dodging me left and right every time I’ve tried to have him served with papers to pay child support for our son,” Davis, 27, alleged to Radar.

Davis also alleges that her baby daddy is a heavy drug user and can barely keep a job.

“He’s on cocaine and that’s where all his money goes Opens a New Window. ,” Davis alleged. “He gets a job for two weeks, and when he gets his check it all goes to the dope man. Then he gets another job and does the same thing. This is his cycle and it’s sad because I want him in our son’s life.”

Hmmm… if you knew all this about this man, why did you decide to have a child with him? I’m in no way on Bryson’s side, he’s been a slacker for quite some time now, but we women should also take accountability for our actions.

Whatever the case, Nene has apparently washed her hands of her son’s child support obligations as the alleged baby mama reveals that Nene kicked him out of her home.

It’s just pathetic. He doesn’t have a stable home and jumps from place to place since NeNe kicked him out. “It’s costing me time and money trying to have him served.

Just last year, Symone had reality tv dreams for her and her semi-famous baby daddy…

I guess now Symone sees that being a baby mama to a reality show background character ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

