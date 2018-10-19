As previously reported, Tommie (real name Atasha Jefferson) was hauled into jail earlier this week for child cruelty after allegedly slamming her daughters head into a middle school locker in Cobb County, GA (click HERE if you missed that), well approximately 24 hours after her release, she was taken into custody yet again.

Details below…

According to TMZ, the reality star officially outdid herself, even by her own low standards, by getting arrested TWICE within 24 hours.

Tommie posted a $27k bond and was released Wednesday morning at 4:40 AM after being arrested for assaulting her daughter on school property and she was ordered to stay away from the daughter.

Upon her release, Jefferson was given a court order preventing her from having contact with her daughter. However, 3 hours after her release, Lee violated the order and was arrested a second time on charges of aggravated stalking and obstruction.

WSB-TV reports that the reality star attempted to avoid arrest by hiding form authorities. The police report indicates that she allegedly refused to come to the door when police arrived. Instead, police said, she tried hiding in her attic.

As of the time of this post, Tommie is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

Lawd… Tommie Lee of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has officially won the crown for most mugshots as I beleive her latest arrest leaves both forever-a-friend Marlo Hampton and Khia The Thug Missus in the dust!!

What are your thoughts about Tommie’s ongoing legal battle?