Iman Shumpert has totally turned the tables on a notorious groupie.

The NBA player, who is happily married to Teyana Taylor, recently hit the net to expose celebrity stalker Celina Powell, who is well-known for exposing several famous rappers.

Powell has previously outed Akon, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent on her list of conquests, but Iman didn’t fall for it and has put her thirst trap on blast.

Details below…

Iman also shared a video defending himself for posting Celina’s phone number online and says he has absolutely no regrets.

Sounds like a smart man. I wish there were more out there like him!

What are your thoughts about Iman’s groupie blast?