Mugshot Mania: Tommie Lee of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Arrested on Child Cruelty Charges…

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, aka Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta can add yet another mugshot to her growing collection after being arrested earlier this week on several charges including child cruelty.

The reality star, who is currently free on bond, was locked up in Smyrna, Georgia Tuesday, October 16, 2018 after she allegedly manhandled her young daughter during a visit to the child’s school.

According to WSB’s Matt Johnson, Tommie is accused of shoving her daughter’s head into a locker at Griffin Middle School.

According to Smyrna police, the reality star was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools. She was arrested Tuesday and was released on a $27,000 bond earlier Wednesday morning.

As you know, Tommie is no stranger to a jail cell. In fact, she’s has a string of mugshots floating about.

Tommie has reportedly struggled with alcoholism, and she was most accused of being drunk when she allegedly assaulted a jewelry store employee at Lenox Mall back in February 2018 (click HERE if you missed that).

Her previous arrest is one of the reasons Tommie was ordered to wear an alcohol monitor this year but coincidentally, she’s been spotted around town at several bars in recent weeks.

What are your thoughts about Tommie’s latest arrest?