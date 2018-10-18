NEWSFLASH!!! Shawnta “DaBrat” Harris is off the hook for jail time at the moment.

As previously reported, DaBrat filed bankruptcy earlier this year to avoid paying millions in a civil suit won by Shayla Stevens, the victim in her club bottle bashing incident.

[FLASHBACK: Pay Up! Da Brat Now Owes $7 Million To Bottle Bash Victim And Interest is Accruing Daily… ]

Stevens, an ex-cheerleader, previously sought to have the rapper jailed for being in contempt over the unpaid judgement, however a judge has ruled that DaBrat can remain free to walk the streets while her bankruptcy case is proceeding.

According court documents obtained by The Blast, Da Brat can sleep a bit easier while her bankruptcy case is proceeding.

The judge the entertainers ongoing civil case over the cheerleader she cracked in the head with a bottle just ordered that Da Brat is entitled to protection from having to pay up on a $6 million judgment while she’s actively in bankruptcy proceedings.

Just last year, Da Brat, who is currently employed by Dish Nation, disputed reports that the debt was unpaid (click HERE if you missed that), however Stevens has vigorously pursued her multi-million dollar judgement and even sought to garnish DaBrat’s wages.

DaBrat subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection and Stevens and her legal team felt that the legal move was DaBrat’s way of hiding assets. They returned to court and filed an order of contempt against Harris for not paying up on the millions she owes, and also blowing off a scheduled court date.

DaBrat argued that if she was thrown in jail, she couldn’t earn money and pay off the debt. Plus, she thought that filing for bankruptcy offered protection from other current debts and active collection efforts.

The judge agreed and ordered that everyone looking to collect debts from Da Brat back off until her bankruptcy matter is dealt with.

Meanwhile, DaBrat is staying busy with several projects. In addition to her Dish Nation gig, she’ll also be appearing regularly on ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ and performing at the SoSo Def 25th Anniversary concert.

What are your thoughts about DaBrat’s ongoing legal matter?