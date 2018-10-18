Comedian Mo’Nique has been dancing the pounds away for a while now but its clear her efforts have not been in vain.

The award winning actress shared a video recently of her dance moves and praised Cardi B’s music for the positive energy.

Video below…

Mo’Nique certainly looks amazing… spanx and all!! The comedian has been dancing off the pounds alongside certified fitness instructor Dwight Holt, Jr.

The pair often livestreams their workout dance routines on Youtube so fans can dance the pounds off as well…