RUMOR CONTROL: #RHOA Kandi Burruss Denies Pregnancy Reports…

NEWSFLASH!!! Kandi Burruss is NOT pregnant.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was with child as it was implied in the season 11 trailer that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, were trying to conceive (click HERE if you missed that).

In an exclusive interview with Essence, Kandi puts those pesky pregnancy rumors to rest.

Details below…

Kandi Burruss has been VERY busy these days. Filming scenes for RHOA, hosting ‘Dungeon’ parties, opening two new restaurant locations, developing a cosmetic line, performing with Xscape, and even recording new music.

[READ: Bump it Or Dump It? Kandi Burruss Releases ‘Ready For This’ (FULL AUDIO)]

The 42 year old singer/songwriter and mother of 3, wants to have another baby with husband Todd Tucker, but with her busy schedule, she admits to ESSENCE, the road hasn’t been easy.

“We’re definitely trying to figure out ways to grow our family,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people thought that meant that I was pregnant. But I’m not pregnant. Let’s be clear. I saw that floating around the internet…

Kandi admits that she’s been trying to conceive but it just hasn’t happened yet. She also shares that fans of RHOA will see her struggles with fertility, stating:

“Unfortunately, it’s not happening… So obviously we’re just going to be talking about what that means for our family…”

CLICK HERE to read Kandi’s full Essence interview.