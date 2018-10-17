Drake recently accused Kanye of being the source of all the information Pusha T used in his diss track, ‘Story of Adion’ but apparently he was way off base.

In a recent interview, Pusha reveals that it was actually one of Drake’s closest friends who spilled the tea about Drake’s secret son.

Details + audio below…

On Joe Budden’s latest podcast, Pusha T reveals that it was Drakes producer/friend Noah “40” Shebib who shared Drake’s closet secrets.

In a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, Pusha T admits who spilled the info on Drake's son, and reveals it wasn't Kanye West. It's always the closest ones to you. pic.twitter.com/KYVr4Be9qk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2018

In the snippet above Pusha claims the “information came from 40′ and he further absolves Kanye of his role in the beef by providing further details:

It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to . . . he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day . . . And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.

Damn. It’s always the ones closest to you.