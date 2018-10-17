Monica Brown was a vision in pink in honor of breast cancer survivors.

The superstar songstress joined several of her celebrity friends as she launched ‘Be Human,’ her non-profit foundation.

Brown, who will be featured on the upcoming ‘T.I. & Tiny Friends & Family’ reality show, was joined by her fellow cast members, LeToya Luckett and Toya Wright. She also jump started her good deeds by presenting a $5,000 check to a cancer survivor.

LeToya Luckett & Tomicus Walker

Toya Wright

Monica presents $5,000 check to Sharon Johnson, a cancer survivor, to assist with her healthcare needs.

Monica shares a moment with family members.

Toya Wright, Monica Brown & LeToya Luckett

The event appears to have been filmed so we may get to see a glimpse of it during the new season of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family, which premieres October 22nd.

PHOTOS: Prince WIlliams/ATLPics