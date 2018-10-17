Baby Bump Watch: #RHOA Porsha Williams Shares Video of Baby’s Heartbeat…

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently shared a special moment with her fans.

The popular housewife, who recently revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, shared a video from a recent doctor’s visit of her listening to the sound of her baby’s heartbeat. And it seems she’s totally unbothered about those scammer rumors about her baby daddy.

Video below…

Porsha also seemed to subliminally address all the negative chatter about her baby daddy/husband to-be, Dennis McKinley in her caption, stating:

Alexa play “Nothing even matters” Lauren Hill & D’Angelo ❤️😩😢🎶 #DM we are truly blessed love u baby😘 #BabyMcKinleyStrongHeartBeat

Welp… if Porsha’s happy with Mr. McKinley, who are we to judge?