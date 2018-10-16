If You Care: K. Whasserface Reveals Fix-a-Flat Free Booty… (PHOTOS)

K. Whasserface (aka K. Michelle) has been publicly sharing the trials and tribulations of her bad plastic surgery decisions.

[FLASHBACK: K. Whasserface in Tears Over Botched Butt Jobs… (VIDEO)]

After nearly a year of corrective procedures on her posterior, the singer turnt reality vixen has hit the net to share the results of her doctor’s hard work.

Photos below…

K. Whasserface shared the burry image above to prove that her butt is quite a bit smaller than it used to be along with the hashtags #allme #nowwhat #siliconefree.







After commenters complained about the quality of the image, she shared a clearer shot of her newly reconstructed back side for public consumption.

After posting the image above, social media claims that her new butt is saggy and lifeless. Some have even gone so far as to say she should have kept the fix-a-flat in place!

Meanwhile, K. Whasserface says she’s finally happy with her new nose , face , skin bleaching , butt…

There’s a moral to this story boys and girls.

Most times your imperfections are perfect just as they are. If you don’t love yourself as you are, you won’t love yourself with a bigger butt, a smaller nose and lighter skin.